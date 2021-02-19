I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

I-Mab stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $65.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,483 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,016,000 after acquiring an additional 251,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $7,083,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

