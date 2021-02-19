IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,303. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

