iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Gap Down to $2.33

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.11. iBio shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 129,972 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on iBio in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 16.84 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBio by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,575,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after buying an additional 6,126,946 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iBio by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,079,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iBio by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 355,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iBio by 931.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 280,517 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iBio by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 256,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

iBio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

