ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.44. ICU Medical posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.67.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $2,442,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,930 shares of company stock worth $18,529,125. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,532,000 after buying an additional 89,837 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,428,000 after buying an additional 78,825 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ICU Medical by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 156,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,502,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,671 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.58. 68,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,577. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $158.01 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.28 and its 200-day moving average is $197.57.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

