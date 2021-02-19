Idea Chain Coin (ICH) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $264,385.00

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $174.32 million and approximately $264,385.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be purchased for about $3.40 or 0.00006057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.38 or 0.00533125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00066878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00087497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00069045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00080906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.10 or 0.00422222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00029173 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Token Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.