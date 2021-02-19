Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Trading 6.5% Higher

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 129,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 156,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

INVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $201.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth $1,967,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Identiv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

