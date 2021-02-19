IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Gap Up to $61.40

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.40 ($0.80), but opened at GBX 76 ($0.99). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 72.05 ($0.94), with a volume of 2,313,450 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £320.95 million and a P/E ratio of 204.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

IDOX Company Profile (LON:IDOX)

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

