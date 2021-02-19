IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.73. 120,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 163,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $503.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.07.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $343.43 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in IDT by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in IDT by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IDT by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

