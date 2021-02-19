IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,476 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.80. 2,971,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75.

