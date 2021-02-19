IFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Aflac by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 406,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 54,320 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Aflac by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 68,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,860 shares of company stock worth $5,458,590 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.18. 85,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,931. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

