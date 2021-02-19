IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,927 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,634,000 after purchasing an additional 898,417 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after buying an additional 861,075 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 412.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 601,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,729,000 after buying an additional 483,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,346,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $192,304,000 after buying an additional 296,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $18,279,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.47. The company had a trading volume of 87,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

