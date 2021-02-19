IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 63,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,614. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

