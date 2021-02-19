IFG Advisory LLC Sells 255 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.81. The stock had a trading volume of 25,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,458. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.27. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

