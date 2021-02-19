IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Gap Up to $27.00

Shares of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35), but opened at GBX 28.90 ($0.38). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 27.14 ($0.35), with a volume of 164,949 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on shares of IGas Energy in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get IGas Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.71. The company has a market capitalization of £33.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36.

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 4,865 shares of IGas Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £437.85 ($572.05).

IGas Energy Company Profile (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.