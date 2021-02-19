Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 791,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 43,820 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $292,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus dropped their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $485.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $414.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.54. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $983,850.00. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,295,600.00. Insiders sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

