ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ImmunoGen reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. The company is developing its lead ovarian cancer candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine in a late-stage study. Successful development and subsequent approval of the candidate will be a huge boost to the company as the ovarian cancer market has immense potential. It has collaborations with some leading drugmakers, which provide it with funds in the form of milestone and royalty payments. Moreover, the restructuring initiatives to focus on cost savings are encouraging.However, ImmunoGen is heavily dependent on mirvetuximab soravtansine for growth. In 2019, the company suffered a major setback as the candidate failed in its phase III monotherapy study. The initiation of a new study, as advised by the FDA, has delayed the launch of the candidate.”

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN opened at $9.30 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.