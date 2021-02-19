ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMGN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

IMGN stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 44,499 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,473,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 115,405 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

