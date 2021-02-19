Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,553.02

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,553.02 ($20.29) and traded as low as GBX 1,485.50 ($19.41). Imperial Brands shares last traded at GBX 1,505 ($19.66), with a volume of 1,716,232 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,925.82 ($25.16).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,549.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,415.74. The stock has a market cap of £13.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant bought 10,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,577 ($20.60) per share, for a total transaction of £159,008.91 ($207,746.16).

About Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.