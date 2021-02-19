indaHash Market Cap Hits $3.29 Million (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, indaHash has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One indaHash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. indaHash has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $5,951.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00062990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.74 or 0.00778203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00042654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00060351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00042304 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.37 or 0.04627992 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash (IDH) is a token. It launched on November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.