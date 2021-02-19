Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

IRT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.20. 434,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,062. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,357,000 after purchasing an additional 915,397 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 155,783 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,926,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

