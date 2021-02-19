Independent Research Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.20 Price Target

Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.63 ($5.45).

ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.70 ($6.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Ceconomy has a one year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35). The company has a market cap of $15.26 million and a PE ratio of -15.24.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

