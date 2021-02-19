Independent Research Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €85.00 Price Target

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €85.00 ($100.00) target price from analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €93.94 ($110.51).

Shares of ETR:GXI traded down €0.85 ($1.00) during trading on Friday, reaching €93.30 ($109.76). The company had a trading volume of 146,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €90.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €93.34. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00).

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

