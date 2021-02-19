Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.99 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $10.99 million and $1.29 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $12.85 or 0.00024388 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00504474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00064081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00092073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00076868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00082391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00033539 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00448131 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

