IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in International Paper by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 325,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,627 shares of company stock worth $2,071,350 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

