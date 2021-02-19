IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Duluth worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Duluth by 343.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duluth in the first quarter worth $366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Duluth by 256.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $13.43 on Friday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $395.70 million, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

