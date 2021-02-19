IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,066 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $49,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $278.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.98. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

