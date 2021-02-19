IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 2,239 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Cowen in the third quarter worth $1,359,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cowen in the third quarter worth $262,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cowen in the third quarter worth $251,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 126.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 676,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the third quarter worth $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $33.44 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $888.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

