IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,858.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

PMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

