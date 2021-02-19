IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $260.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

