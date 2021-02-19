Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading 11.4% Higher

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $26.21. 1,300,594 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 777% from the average session volume of 148,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $440,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,709 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the third quarter valued at about $1,350,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the third quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the third quarter worth approximately $8,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

