Ink Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $83,220.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $1.09 million and $83,220.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 67.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00061441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.01 or 0.00747095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00047356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00062184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00020850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00040179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.93 or 0.04589542 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

