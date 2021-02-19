Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Trading Down 2.9%

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.54 and last traded at $61.31. 64,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 44,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period.

