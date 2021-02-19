Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Up 11.5%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 17,339,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 19,705,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 62,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,177.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,049 shares of company stock worth $3,719,506. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 54,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 396,089 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.