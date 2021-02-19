Insider Buying: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Insider Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.