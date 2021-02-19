Insider Buying: Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA) Insider Buys £1,900 in Stock

Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA) insider Stephen Mount purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,900 ($2,482.36).

Shares of GMAA opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.60. Gama Aviation Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 60.97 ($0.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.91.

About Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and outsourced services, such as air ambulance and aerial survey services.

