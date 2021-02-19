Insider Buying: Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) Insider Purchases 4,450,000 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) insider Rick Matthew Gerson purchased 4,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Pioneer Merger stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

About Pioneer Merger

There is no company description available for Pioneer Merger Corp.

