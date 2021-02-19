Insider Buying: RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Purchases $13,674.00 in Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Paul W. Nester purchased 600 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $13,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,196.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RGCO opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of -0.47. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. RGC Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

RGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 627,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.