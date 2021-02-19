Insider Selling: Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Insider Sells £358,209.28 in Stock

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) insider James Gibson sold 31,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,133 ($14.80), for a total transaction of £358,209.28 ($468,002.72).

BYG stock opened at GBX 1,143 ($14.93) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.22. Big Yellow Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 630 ($8.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.27). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,115.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,091.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.