Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $82,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,758.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Marcus Schulz sold 293 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $11,429.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $40.45 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $2,684,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $5,640,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

