Insider Selling: BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.56. 10,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $55.81.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 56,967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

