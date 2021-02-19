Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) VP Sells 346 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CL opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 127,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

