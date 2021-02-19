Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,970.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $80.20 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Fastly by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

