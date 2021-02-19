Insider Selling: GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) CEO Sells 13,017 Shares of Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 13,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $104,266.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,983,426.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GSIT stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $182.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.88.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 452,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 65,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

