Insider Selling: International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Sells 18,222 Shares of Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66.

W. Michael Jr. Amick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00.

NYSE:IP opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

