Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Sells $512,210.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $512,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $767.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $784.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $740.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

