Insider Selling: Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) COO Sells 41,369 Shares of Stock

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 41,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $59,157.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,555.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Don Walker Barrett III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Don Walker Barrett III sold 20,000 shares of Inuvo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

Shares of INUV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,781,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,925,039. The firm has a market cap of $167.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.36. Inuvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INUV shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INUV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Inuvo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 817,625 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Inuvo by 357.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Inuvo during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

