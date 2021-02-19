Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CFO Sells 241,780 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60.

Thomas Fitzpatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 44,648 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,518,032.00.

IRDM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,716. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 318,295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after purchasing an additional 70,347 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

