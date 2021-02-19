Insider Selling: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $38,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 502 shares in the company, valued at $32,193.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

