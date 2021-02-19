Insider Selling: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Sells $650,000.00 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,933,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ORGO opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $14.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Organogenesis by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

