Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 4,443 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $367,791.54.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.36. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Plexus by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Plexus by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

